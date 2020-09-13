class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484794 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Firefighters from 4 states to train in western Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Firefighters from 4 states to train in western Nebraska

BY Associated Press | September 13, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Firefighters from 4 states to train in western Nebraska
Photo Courtesy NEMA

GERING, Neb. (AP) – As wildfires rage across the western United States, some 200 firefighters from four states gathered in western Nebraska this weekend for wildland fire training.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that the three-day Western Nebraska Engine Academy started Saturday in the hills south of Gering. Firefighters from 30 cities are  participating in the Type III incident training, with a management team of about 35 based out of Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Officials say multiple fire engines, helicopters and planes will be traveling in and around the area into Monday, with active fire exercises in the Cedar Canyon and Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Areas. The training provides firefighters with experience needed for wildland firefighting certifications

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: