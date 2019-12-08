Fireworks company sentenced

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 8, 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – An eastern Nebraska fireworks company has been sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $35,000 fine for falsifying work safety records. U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly announced that Wild Willy’s Fireworks, of Springfield, was sentenced in Omaha’s federal court on Thursday.

The company’s representative and owner, Dan Williams, pleaded guilty to the charge in August. Prosecutors say Williams had forklift training certificates for four employees who had not undergone such training falsified and sent to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspector.

