Fireworks Season Opens

It’s an annual right of summer. In a year, when many traditions are being postponed, this one continues on time.

Fireworks sales open on Thursday across the state of Nebraska. The state allows ten days to sell fireworks. Municipalities can shorten that time, but can not lengthen it.

People are urged to know local codes when doing their pyrotechnics. For instance, in Dawson County; Gothenburg and Cozad allow their residents to shoot fireworks from 10 am to 11 pm from June 25 to July 3. On July 4, Cozad residents are allowed to shoot them from 10 am to 12 am and in Gothenburg, they can be fired off from 8 am to 11:59 pm on Independence Day. Lexington follows the state statutes which does not set a specific time.

The Lexington Police Department reminds everyone to respect their neighbors and clean up the post-explosion mess they may have made in the streets.

Veterinarians caution pet owners to keep a close eye on their animal friends during this often stressful time for them.