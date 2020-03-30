First case of COVID-19 confirmed in York County

YORK COUNTY- As of Monday, March 30, 2020, Four Corners Health Department has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. A man in his 50’s in York County has tested positive for the virus. This case has been determined by Four Corners to be travel-related.
He has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home. He has had very minimal contact with others, and is considered a low-risk to the community.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone should do the following:
• Wash your hands often
• Avoid close contact
• Stay home if sick
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Clean and disinfect
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
As a reminder, Directed Health Measures have been issued for Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties through May 6, 2020. For a copy of the Directed Health Measures, visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov. For questions, please contact the Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621.