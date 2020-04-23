First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Reported in Fillmore County Confirmation of Positive Cases Associated with Smithfield Foods in Crete

Public Health Solutions (PHS) reports six (6) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PHS district. The new cases include the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Fillmore County. The patient, a male in his 20s, is self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts of the individual.

Five (5) confirmed cases were reported in Saline County today. All five individuals are associated with Smithfield Foods in Crete. The individuals include four males, ranging in ages from 30s to 60s and one female in her 40s. This makes a total of six (6) confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PHS district who are associated with Smithfield Foods. PHS continues contact tracing on all newly reported COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to forty-five (45). Currently, there have been twenty-eight (28) confirmed cases reported in Gage County, sixteen (16) in Saline County, one (1) in Fillmore County, and no confirmed cases reported in Jefferson or Thayer counties.