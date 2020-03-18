First coronavirus case in Adams County

Hastings, Neb –South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is announcing the first case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the four-county health district.

The individual is an Adams County female in her 40s who traveled to Europe. She is currently self-isolating at home.

SHDHD is leading this response at the community level with support from DHHS. Local public health officials have initiated a contact investigation to identify people who may have been exposed so that they can take next steps and prevent further spread.

All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by SHDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel you are ill, please call your provider prior to visiting their facility and follow their next steps.