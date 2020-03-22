First COVID-19 confirmed in Dawson County

Gothenburg Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in the community. This is a travel-related case, NOT due to community spread; the individual has been requested to be in self-isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, Gothenburg Health is quarantining all exposed staff for the full 14 days since exposure (CDC guideline). Gothenburg Health is financially taking care of all staff forced to quarantine.

Gothenburg Health has and will continue rigorous cleaning routines in the facility to help protect the health and safety of all employees and patients. We are actively working to cancel all non-essential visits to our facility and have created a workflow to protect suspect patients from healthy patients.

We urge the community to remain vigilant in practicing strict social distancing:

• Stay at least 6 feet apart from others at all times.

• Keep group interaction to 10 people or fewer (and highly consider the necessity of the group interaction).

• Eliminate discretionary social visits.

• Work from home if possible; businesses continuing to operate should reduce unnecessary human to human interaction.

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, and refrain from touching your face.

Anyone experiencing a cough, sore throat, fever or shortness of breath should stay home and isolate themselves. Please contact Gothenburg Health at 308-537-3661 if you suspect you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 BEFORE coming to the facility.