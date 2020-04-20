First COVID-19 Related Death in Seward County, Additional York County Case

It is with deep sadness that Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) is announcing the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related death of a Seward County resident, a woman in her 50’s with underlying health conditions. She was transported to the hospital by rescue squad, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“We share our condolences with the family of this individual," said Laura McDougall, FCHD Executive Director. “It is a grim reality that there will be deaths from COVID-19 in our Four Corners’ counties, and this reveals the potential seriousness of the disease. The measures we are taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus are crucial. As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing.”

An additional case of COVID-19 has been laboratory-confirmed in York County. A woman in her 40’s has tested positive and is self-isolating at home.

Total COVID-19 cases in the District now total 17: York County has 8, Polk County 5, Seward County 3 (1 Death), and Butler County remains at 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, or who are immune-compromised.

COVID-19 information and local statistics can be found on FCHD’s COVID webpage: www.fourcorners.ne.gov For statewide information, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has a COVID-19 webpage http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus .