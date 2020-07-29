First Ever Blended Virtual & In-Person Lancaster County Super Fair

To be held July 30-Aug 2, 2020

The need for agriculture education and celebration of hundreds of youth’s and their year-long projects outweighed these times of uncertainty. And, the latest edition of the Lancaster County Super Fair comes to fruition as the first-of-its-kind, blended virtual and in-person fair this Thursday through Sunday.

Exclusively for 4-H/FFA exhibitors and their immediate families, approximately 800 youth exhibitors will be showing off 5,000 static, livestock and horse entries. All static entries are being submitted and judged virtually while the livestock and horse exhibits will occur at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds. The Lancaster County Agricultural Society (LCAS) and Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds team have worked extra close this year with Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County staff and the local health department to create and implement a specific set of guidelines to ensure the safety for all exhibitors, staff and volunteers involved including wristbanding and limiting the number of wristbands per day per exhibitor.

Reminder that the public 150th celebration planned at the 2020 Lancaster County Super Fair has been postponed to 2021. While the public will not be allowed on the grounds this year, they are invited to cheer for the youth online at SuperFair.org. LCAS is holding true to its mission to strengthen ag education within the community through a Kids Virtual Scavenger Hunt (sure to keep the kids busy). From July 30-Aug 2, kids and their families are encouraged to seek out a variety of things related to ag with focus on watching the 4-H livestreaming and public online showcases on their YouTube channel. More details on this activity can be found at SuperFair.org.