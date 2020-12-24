First LRHC employees receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Lexington, Neb. — Lexington Regional Health Center (LRHC) received 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Lexington Regional Health is following the State of Nebraska and Two Rivers Public Health Department’s plan outlining their recommendations as to who should receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. That plan includes the frontline staff of providers: nursing, respiratory and radiology departments and so forth.

Director of Pharmacy Rael Woehrle says, “We are very excited to do our part to further protect our staff, community, patients we serve in gaining control of the spread of COVID-19.”

Lexington Regional Health Center’s Facebook page has some pictures of the first LRHC employees to receive their COVID-19 Vaccine.

Over 15,462 Nebraska hospital, health care and emergency medical services workers have received their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The state expects to receive 86,000 doses of vaccine by the end of 2020, which will be targeted to continue vaccinations for frontline health care personnel, and begin vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities. Shipments will come from Pfizer, as well as Moderna, which received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week.

The Pfizer vaccine was 95% effective and the Moderna vaccine 94% effective in phase three clinical trials.

