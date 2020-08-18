Crop Duster Hits Power Line and Crashes North of Scottsbluff

Authorities say a crop duster pilot suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries in a crash north of Scottsbluff Tuesday morning.

Initial reports of the crash along Highway 71 north of the Scotts Bluff Country Club came in around 8:50 a.m. according to emergency communications.

Sheriff Mark Overman tells KNEB News the plane hit a power line, causing the line to come down and hit the front of the cab on a semi hauling a load of cattle that was traveling southbound.

He says the pilot was transported to Regional West Medical Center for his injuries, and the semi driver and the cattle on board were not injured.

Overman says the area will be an active scene for hours, and the public is asked to stay away, especially due to related power lines that were damaged over a significant area. NPPD crews are on the scene, with unconfirmed reports indicating power lines went down from Sugar Factory Road to about three miles west of the highway.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate the crash.