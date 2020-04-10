First two cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Franklin County

TRPHD’s COVID-19 Daily Case Update

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers. The district currently has 41 total cases. The . The individuals are identified as a couple, the male is in his 70s and the female is in her 60s. The male is currently hospitalized while the female is isolating at home.

“On behalf of the health department, I would like to implore individuals to take the suggestions to stay at home and practice diligent social distancing to heart,” states Jeremy Eschliman. “We appreciate our citizens who have reached out to us to voice concerns, but we want to emphasize that the most effective measures to prevent yourself from being exposed to COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Two Rivers Public Health Department urges individuals to foster connections to others by staying connected. Please consider doing the following as suggested by Governor Ricketts:

Help senior citizens stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long term care facilities.

Use virtual communication for church, book clubs, and other gatherings that would normally occur in person.

Find alternative plans for birthday parties, holidays, family reunions, and other activities. Celebrate only with your household or defer plans to a future date.

Download the 1-Check COVID app to assess your likelihood of having COVID-19.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

For more information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org .

Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD)