Fischer Announces Military Academy Nominations for Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the names of the 37 Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.
“It is my pleasure to nominate this impressive group of Nebraska students for our nation’s prestigious military academies. All of these students have proven themselves to be dedicated leaders in their communities. I know that they will represent both Nebraska and the United States with honor,” said Senator Fischer.
Below are Senator Fischer’s nominees for the Class of 2025:
- Sean Bean of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Camden Berry of Omaha to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Alliah Bourne of Rushville to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Grace Castle of Papillion to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Madeline Clark of Bennington to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Paul Cornett of Gretna to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Micah Duerk of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Julien Fichepain of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Jenny Goesch of Spencer to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Elizabeth Guevara of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Lauren Hubert of Gretna to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Andreas Huscher of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Benjamin Janssen of Columbus to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Levi Kicken of Gering to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Aiden Knopik of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Ethan Koerwitz of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Andrzej Korlacki of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Ashley Kraemer of Allen to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Jacob Lawrence of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Gage Long of Grand Island to the U.S. Naval Academy
- Liam Millwood of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Jack Moseman of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Alexander Naimoli of Omaha to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy
- Summer Nelson of Omaha to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Roman Penney of Omaha to the U.S. Military Academy
- Paul Porter of Bellevue to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Garrett Salisbury of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy
- Ava Spinar of Lincoln to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Thomas Stevens of Ord to the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
- Wynema Stracener of Sutton to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Noah Talmadge of Papillion to the U.S. Military Academy
- Kolbe Villa of Lincoln to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Cian Weekly of Bennington to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy
- Addison Wilbur of Lincoln to the U.S. Naval Academy
- James Wills of Papillion to the U.S. Air Force Academy
- Jacob Zitek of Louisville to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy