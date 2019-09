LINCOLN, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement to commemorate Labor Day:

“Each year on Labor Day, we commemorate the hardworking men and women of this country. In Nebraska, the incredible work ethic of our people and their remarkable perseverance in overcoming challenges are what have made this state such a wonderful place to work and raise a family. I wish you all a happy, safe, and relaxing holiday.”