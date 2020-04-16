Fischer Named to President’s Task Force on Reopening Economy

Nebraska will have a voice in top level discussions on how to get the nation’s economy moving again with the appointment of Sen. Deb Fischer to the President’s Task Force on the subject.

Following announcement she was asked to serve on the panel, Fischer said in a statement “I am proud to be a part of the bipartisan task force advising President Trump on reopening our economy. We had a productive conversation during our first call today.”

” COVID-19 has hurt Nebraska families, businesses, and our state’s economy. Working together, we can develop safe first steps to begin getting people back to work,” said Senator Fischer.