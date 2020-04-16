Fischer, Sasse Named to President’s Task Force on Reopening Economy

Nebraska will have a voice in top level discussions on how to get the nation’s economy moving again with the appointment of U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to the President’s Congressional Task Force on the subject.

Following announcement she was asked to serve on the panel, Fischer said in a statement “I am proud to be a part of the bipartisan task force advising President Trump on reopening our economy. We had a productive conversation during our first call today.”

” COVID-19 has hurt Nebraska families, businesses, and our state’s economy. Working together, we can develop safe first steps to begin getting people back to work,” said Senator Fischer.

The dialogue between the President, senior Administration officials, and the bipartisan group of Members of Congress included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.

Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE. President Trump was pleased to hear such positive feedback from the Members about the work that the Administration is doing to keep America healthy and prosperous, and thanked them for their participation