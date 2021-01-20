Five arrested following traffic stop in Red Willow County

JANUARY 20, 2021 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested five people following a traffic stop on Highway 6 near McCook Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey that was driving without its lights on. The vehicle also had no license plates. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected that the driver was impaired.

The trooper arrested the driver, Andrew Blume, 42, of Indianola, for driving under the influence of drugs and driving under suspension, as well as traffic violations, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. The trooper also located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in possession of the passengers. The four passengers were also arrested. The charges are as follows:

Jonathan Essex, 35, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Jauken, 19, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance

Sheridan Stark, 23, of McCook – possession of a controlled substance

Elora Towne, 21, of Henderson – possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia.

All five were lodged in Red Willow County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.