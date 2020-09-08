Five arrested for weapons violations

North Platte, Neb. — Two 18 year old men and three males under age 18, all from North Platte, were arrested following a report that occupants of a vehicle were shooting guns out of the window of a vehicle. The Lincoln County 9-1-1 Center got a report about the incident on Monday, shortly before 5:30 p.m.

North Platte Police Officers located a vehicle at B and Jeffers Street matching the description of the vehicle being sought and found five young males inside. Deputies smelled burnt marijuana inside the vehicle and searched it.

Lincoln County Deputies found two pistols in the vehicle, one of which matched the description of one recently stolen in Brady, Nebraska. A controlled substance was found in the vehicle. Five young men were arrested for various charges.

18 year old Rocky Navarro was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child. 18 year old Marcelles Sanchez-Rodriguez was arrested for carrying a Concealed Weapon, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child and Discharging a Firearm from the road. Both men were placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Three other males, under the age of 18, face multiple charges including Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Discharging a Firearm from the Road, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Uncontrollable Juveniles.

The Lincoln County Sheriff says additional charges may follow.