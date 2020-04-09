Five new cases in Two Rivers Health District

Kearney- Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting current daily numbers, clarifying total case numbers for the YRTC test results, and introducing a new joint campaign with Governor Ricketts. The district currently has 39 total cases. New cases include:

A Dawson County female in her 30s

A Dawson County male in his 50s

A Buffalo County female 30s

A Buffalo County male 30s

A Buffalo County female in her 30s

It is always the intent of TRPHD to be transparent. We have regularly communicated test results of all citizens, including those of YRTC-Kearney, to the public. As we have reconciled the results of a few individuals who were tested by private labs and the mass testing done this week in partnership with DHHS, the National Guard and NE Public Health Lab (NPHL), we can confirm that six (6) YRTC-Kearney staff in total are positive for COVID-19. All individuals who are positive, regardless of whether they were tested through NPHL or a private lab, were immediately informed of their results and have not returned to work. Two Rivers Public Health Department did receive these results directly and the results were previously reported in case totals. All YRTC-K staff and floaters were tested as of this week.

*State and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date. Also, if a case is reported and it’s determined the person isn’t a resident of that particular county, it will be moved to the appropriate county. If it’s determined a person isn’t a resident of Nebraska, the case will be removed from the case count.

Two Rivers Public Health Department and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do the right thing to protect the vulnerable populations in the state.

21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy

Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no-social gatherings. Respect the 10-person limit. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distance activity.

Governor Ricketts has also issued updates to the statewide directed health measure that will close additional businesses such as hair salons, tattoo shops, massage therapy businesses and others. In addition, group sports prohibited are now prohibited until May 31. This will make the measures more consistent across the state, the governor said. The governor’s office will post more information on the DHM on the Governor’s Website.

Law enforcement, other first responders and health care workers who need a place to stay to protect their family and patients from exposure to the virus should first contact their employer to see if they have made housing arrangement for staff. If they have not they can call 833-220-0018 to find out about available places to stay during their hours away from work. The Department of Health and Human Services staff will help arrange lodging.

DHHS opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.

