Five new COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers Health District

Two Rivers Public Health Department is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total district case number to 23. All individuals are isolating at home, with the exception of the Buffalo County male in his 60s who is hospitalized. The individuals are as follows:

A female resident of Phelps County in her 30s

A male resident of Kearney County in his 20s

Three residents of Buffalo County

o A male in his 40s

o A male in his 60s

o A female in her 20s

Two Rivers Public Health Department, in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Guard, provided testing for individuals at the Youth Residential Treatment Center in Kearney as well as individuals with close contact with the facility. CHI Good Samaritan Hospital and Kearney Regional Medical Center provided supportive services to the Nebraska Guard during sample collection.