Lincoln, Neb. — Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff out of respect for Elijah E. Cummings. Representative Cummings passed away today at the age of 68. He had served in the House of Representatives since 1996 as a representative from Maryland.

In his memory, flags will be flown at half-staff through October 18, 2019. The President’s proclamation can be found here.