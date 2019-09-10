class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406911 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day | KRVN Radio

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

BY Justin Pinkerman Director of Media Relations Office of Governor Pete Ricketts | September 10, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Patriot Day

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Patriot Day,  September 11, 2019.  Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Patriot Day.

Governor Ricketts also issued the following statement in observance of Patriot Day:

“On Patriot Day, we solemnly remember the Americans who died during the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.  We draw inspiration from the bravery of the first responders, Flight 93 crew and passengers, and other heroic citizens who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect their fellow Americans on that day.  Their selfless deeds of valor live on in our national memory as inspiring examples of true patriotism.”

“Love of country, in practical terms, means love of our fellow Americans—both those with whom we agree and disagree.  On this Patriot Day, let’s renew our commitment to live together in harmony as one nation.  And let’s exercise our freedoms to serve one another so that the United States of America endures as a republic worthy of the strongest patriotic attachment.”

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments