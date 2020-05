In accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, Governor Pete Ricketts, has announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on May 15, 2020 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, May 15, 2020.

President Trump’s proclamation designating May 15, 2020 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 10-16, 2020 as Police Week can be found here.