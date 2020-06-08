The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska…

Southeastern Logan County in west central Nebraska…

West central Custer County in central Nebraska…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Stapleton, Arnold, Gandy, Logan, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland.

Additional rainfall amounts of one inch are possible in the warned

area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads.