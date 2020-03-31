Flattening the curve in Nebraska

Nobody knows when the coronavirus will infect other parts of Nebraska, but health department officials statewide agree that it’s inevitable. Smaller counties across the state have fewer resources than Lancaster and Douglas and have been preparing for the virus by establishing hotlines, meeting with local organizations to inform the community and following the Center for Disease Control’s virus-related protocols. “We know this is going to impact a certain number of people; we’re just trying to prevent it from impacting them all at the same time,” said Julie McClure, communications, development and marketing director for East Central District Health Department. “If the progress of the disease among people is slowed, then there will likely be enough resources to treat those people.” Why the focus on resources? Resources, such as hospital beds, are low in most parts of Nebraska. According to a Department of Homeland Security census of hospitals, there are 26 counties in Nebraska that do not have even a basic acute care hospital bed in them, let alone an intensive care ward. And some have only 10 beds for the whole county. Lancaster and Douglas counties have the most hospital beds with a total of 3,463 beds combined. The rest of Nebraska’s hospitals combined have a total of 2,641 beds. And this dataset of hospitals is the best possible case. Not all beds are intended for sick people – labor and delivery, for example. Not every bed has the staff needed to care for someone if it were in use. Not every hospital has the tools and training to care for critically sick patients, who would normally be sent to bigger hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln under normal circumstances. And, not every bed is available. The seasonal flu is still hospitalizing people. Other illnesses are still ongoing. The Douglas County Health Department, for example, said Sunday that 57 percent of the county’s beds are still available to care for the sick. To help open beds, hospitals in Douglas County are pushing non-essential surgeries to later dates to spread out their resources. Hospitals across the country have a shortage of COVID-19 tests and respirators to treat severe cases of the virus – though things in Nebraska haven’t reached those levels. In a severe outbreak, smaller county Nebraska hospitals will not be allowed to send their patients to larger hospitals because their resources will be exhausted. The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nebraska topped 100 last week – most of them in Douglas County, but the number of cases outside of Omaha is growing. Two people died of the virus – one each in Douglas and Hall counties. To prepare for the virus’ inevitable spread, East District Health Department and Panhandle Public Health District are focused on communication. The majority of employees of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Panhandle Public Health District and East Central District Health Department are working to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the coronavirus. They have asked community members to not touch their face, wash their hands and stay home if sick in order to not overwhelm local health provider’s resources. East Central District Health Department, based in Columbus, has 12 people working their hotline, which is available in both Spanish and English. Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District in Hemingford, said her district has virtually met with local churches and schools to inform them about the virus. Two Rivers Public Health Department director Jeremy Eschliman said they began monitoring COVID-19 in their Kearney office before it spread to the U.S. Prior to that, the department completed pandemic training in October 2019. Eschliman said the department plans to play like they practice. But they are also asking for more financial resources to support them. “We have not seen anything like this since 1918 in the United States,” he said. “There’s nobody around at this point, that I know of, that has been through this. We’re all living this and building the bridge that we’re walking on that we’re walking on as we’re doing it.” McClure said East Central District Health Department has conducted several COVID-19 tests but have had all negative results. They set up a triage area outside the local hospital to conduct the tests and will only conduct a test if it was recommended by the patient’s healthcare provider. Despite the negative results, McClure said it’s still possible people have the virus in her community. “I think you can assume that are a lot more cases in the United States than we think there are, that have been identified, just because there’s a lack of testing and equipment,” she said. Nebraska health officials can answer citizens’ questions about the virus as it spreads throughout the state. But across the nation, health departments are calling on their communities to flatten the curve and to take care of themselves and their neighbors. “It’s time to stay home and binge on Netflix and read those books you’ve been saying for years you were going to …” McClure said. “Because the only way that we’re going to be able to manage this is by people staying home and slowing the spread of the disease.”