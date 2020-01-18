Flood advisory–Southeastern Sherman County

The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

An Ice Jam in…

Southeastern Sherman County in central Nebraska…

* Until 530 PM CST Sunday.

* At 525 PM CST, emergency management reported an ice jam on the

Middle Loup River causing minor flooding in low lying areas near

the Highway 10 bridge just south of Loup City.

Flooding of rural areas along the Middle Loup River in Sherman

County will likely continue until the ice jam breaks up, which could

take several days. Those with livestock or property along the Middle

Loup River should pay close attention to the possibility of rapidly

changing river levels and flooding due to ice jams.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in areas is occurring or is imminent.