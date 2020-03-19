Fonner Park announces no-spectator trial period of racing

Fonner Park and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) and the Nebraska Thoroughbred Breeders Association (NTBA) have announced a two-week trial period to conduct no-spectator Thoroughbred horse racing. Because of the global COVID-19 outbreak, on March 16, 2020 the traditional Fonner Park horse racing season (with spectators) was suspended until further notice.

The trial period of racing is to commence on Monday, March 23 – through Wednesday, April 1. Racing will be conducted Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a 3:30 p.m. (CT) first post. A minimum of eight races are intended to be run on each race day. An assessment of the productivity of this venture we be made following the two-week trial term of six days of racing.

The racing facility will be closed to spectators. However, individuals with a current Nebraska horse racing license who are directly involved with a horse that participates on race day are permitted into the facility for that specific race only. Designated areas will be defined, additional new polices are being established.

Fonner Keno and the Finish Line Lounge is open and following all current restaurant restrictions.

The entire grandstand and indoor facility has undergone a massive cleaning endeavor; daily and hourly cleaning protocols and social distancing parameters have been established to address COVID-19 awareness.