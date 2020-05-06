Food Bank hosting drive-up mobile food pantry May 7

Free community packs and fresh produce at Dawson County Fairgrounds in Lexington on May 7

OMAHA, Neb. – As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance.

WHAT: Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those struggling with food insecurity and is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Dawson County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.

More than 670 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.

Members of the Nebraska National Guard and volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Lexington to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Dawson County Fairgrounds

1000 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington, NE 68850

“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased significantly in recent weeks. We estimate the number of clients being served has increased 38 percent compared to a year ago. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”

Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program.

About Food Bank for the Heartland (a member of Feeding America):

Food Bank for the Heartland is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Omaha, Nebraska that acts as a central clearinghouse distributing food to nearly 600 network partners across 77 counties in Nebraska and 16 counties in western Iowa. Food Bank for the Heartland has distributed more than 22 million meals in FY 2019 helping thousands of children, families, seniors, veterans, and others in need. For more information, visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org.