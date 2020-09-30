Food Bank for the Heartland Partnering with Lexington Public Schools to Host Drive-Up Mobile Pantry in Lexington

OMAHA, Neb. September 29, 2020 – As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with food insecurity and financial hardship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance. The need for meals is more critical than ever.

WHAT: Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need and is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist food-insecure individuals and families in Dawson County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.

726 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and sliced bread will also be offered.

Volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Lexington to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.

WHEN: Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 11:30 a.m.to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: St. Ann’s Parish Center

1003 Taft St., Lexington, NE 68850

“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland continues to work swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling due to the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “The need for emergency and supplemental food has increased dramatically in recent months. Thank you to Lexington Public Schools, St. Ann’s Parish, and the community of Lexington. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Dawson County.”

From March 15 to August 31, 2020, Food Bank for the Heartland distributed 12,271,041 meals to children, families and seniors in the Heartland facing hunger and 16,358,599 meals when including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is a 71% percent increase over the average number of meals distributed during the same period in 2018 and 2019.

Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase critical meals and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs and sort donated food products.