Food Bank hosting drive-up mobile food pantry April 2nd

Free community packs and fresh produce to help local individuals and families in need at Lexington Middle School on April 2

OMAHA, Neb. April 1, 2020 – As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unfamiliar position of seeking emergency food assistance.

WHAT: Food Bank for the Heartland is committed to helping those in need and is partnering with Lexington Public Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry to assist individuals and families in Dawson County and the surrounding communities. There are no requirements to attend.

More than 330 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with various nonperishable staple items like pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly, canned fruits and vegetables and others. Fresh produce and sliced bread will also be offered.

Volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always volunteers are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.

A drive-up distribution method is being used in Lexington to prioritize the health and safety of the community during this pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help direct traffic and load the food for them.

WHEN: Thursday, April 2, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lexington Middle School

1100 N Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850

“During this unprecedented time, Food Bank for the Heartland is working swiftly with our partners across Nebraska and western Iowa in the community to provide critical meals to our neighbors struggling with the community and economic impact of the COVID-19 virus,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “We anticipate the need for emergency and supplemental food to increase in the upcoming weeks. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and companies across the Heartland.”

Visit https://foodbankheartland.org/covid-19/ for information about additional emergency and supplemental food resources.

If members of the community are seeking opportunities to help their neighbors in need during the pandemic, they are encouraged to visit www.FoodBankHeartland.org to make a financial donation to purchase additional food and to obtain information about volunteering to help assemble community packs of nonperishable food items being distributed at pantries, emergency meal providers and through the Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry program.