Food Bank of Lincoln to distribute food in York Saturday

YORK- The Food Bank of Lincoln will be in York tomorrow, Saturday, April 4th, at noon. The food distribution will take place at the East Hill Church of Christ. They originally planned to be in town today, but with the icy conditions, they had to reschedule the pickup. They will offer drive-thru service. Guests will park (in a line), a food bag(s) will be placed beside their vehicle, and they will need to step out and place the bag(s) into their vehicle.