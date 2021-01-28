Food distribution today in Lexington

This week’s Lexington food distribution event will be held today(Thur) at St. Ann’s Parish Center in Lexington. It will begin no later than 11:00am and continue until the food is gone.

The distribution is a big one as there will be 960 combination boxes with protein, dairy and produce; 650 boxes of each produce and chicken; 660 3-lb rolls of ground beef and 1600 gallons of milk.

The food distribution is provided under the Department of Health and Human Services CARES Program and the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program and coordinated by Orthman Manufacturing and Lexington Community Foundation.