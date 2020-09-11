Former central Nebraska law enforcement officer passes of heart attack

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Deputy Sheriff Troy Bailey. Deputy Bailey, age 53, suffered a heart attack Tuesday evening, passing away on September 11, 2020. Troy was a 33 year veteran law enforcement officer having served Lancaster County for 25 years; Lexington Police Department for 4 1/2 years, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office for a year and Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for 2 years. Troy served in a variety of positions at the Sheriff’s Office, including his latest assignment in our Civil Division; he also served as a Patrol Officer, Court Security, Narcotics Investigator, a Field Training Officer, a Defensive Tactics instructor, as a member of our Honor Guard, the deputy sheriff representative on the Lancaster County Merit Commission, Sergeant At Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #29, and a member of the Tactical Response Unit. Troy was a 1985 graduate of Holdrege High School, attended Peru State College and UNL.

Troy was an avid outdoorsman, especially Goose hunting. He was well known for making his own Goose calls. He was an enthusiastic triathlete.

Troy is survived by his fiance Danielle Zabawa, Daughters Rachel and Taylor and son Trevor, grandsons Beau and Brooks, parents Steven and Connie, and sisters Tracie and Tiffanie of Holdrege, along with a host of brothers and sisters in brown and blue.

Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be held Monday September 14th, 2020,from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Services to be held at Horizon Church, 3200 Granger Parkway, time to be announced. Internment will be Wednesday in Trenton, Nebraska.