Former daycare operated enters pleas in child abuse cases

A former Lexington day care operator will be sentenced next month on two counts of Negligent Child Abuse, both are Class I misdemeanors. Forty-one-year-old Elizabeth Mins pled no contest last week to the charges in Dawson County District Court and District Judge Jim Doyle found her guilty on both charges. One of the charges was amended from a felony in a plea agreement.

In a statement to the court, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General William Tangeman said the first count resulted from a 9-1-1 call to Mins’ residence where she had been operating an in-home day care. It was reported that a 1.5-year-old child had fallen down the stairs and became unconscious. The child received medical care at Lexington Regional Health Center and Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Tangeman said Mins acknowledged that she did not have a safety gate to prevent children from accessing the stairs and afterwards began using one.

The second county, according to Tangemen, indicated that on November 1, 2006, Mins had a 10-month old infant in her care. She placed the infant in bath water and after pulling the infant out, the infant began to scream.. The infant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and then St. Elizabeth in Lincoln with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on the lower half of the body. Skins grants were used to treat the infant. Tangeman said the defendant failed to check the temperature of the water before placing the infant in the water.

Judge Doyle ordered a pre-sentence report from the District #11 Probation Office and set Mins’ sentencing for March 16, 2020 at 11:00am. The sentencing hearing will be conducted in the former County Courtroom. The District Courtroom will be used that day for the Saline County trial of murder suspect Bailey Boswell.