Former daycare operator sentenced in child abuse cases

A former Lexington day care operator was sentenced Monday in Dawson County District Court on two counts of Negligent Child Abuse, both are misdemeanor offenses. Forty-one-year-old Elizabeth Mins previously pled no contest to the charges. District Judge Jim Doyle ordered her to serve two years of probation on each count with a 45-day jail sentence at the beginning and 45-day jail sentence at the end of her probation term. The last jail sentence could be waived upon successful completion of probation. The sentences on each count were ordered to be served concurrently. Mins addressed the Court and said she was sorry and took responsibility for the incidents that happened.

In a statement to the court at a previous hearing, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General William Tangeman said the first count resulted from a 9-1-1 call to Mins’ residence where she had been operating an in-home day care. It was reported that a 1.5-year-old child had fallen down the stairs and became unconscious. The child received medical care at Lexington Regional Health Center and Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Tangeman said Mins acknowledged that she did not have a safety gate to prevent children from accessing the stairs and afterwards began using one.

The second count, according to Tangemen, indicated that on November 1, 2006, Mins had a 10-month old infant in her care. She placed the infant in bath water and after pulling the infant out, the infant began to scream.. The infant was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and then St. Elizabeth in Lincoln with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on the lower half of the body. Skins grants were used to treat the infant. Tangeman said the defendant failed to check the temperature of the water before placing the infant in the water.

The State’s Coronavirus guidance of no more than 10 people in the Courtroom gallery briefly delayed the start of the hearing as accommodations were made for others attending to hear the proceedings. Ten people were allowed in the Courtroom gallery and each were spaced apart. A conference call line was set up for others in attendance to be able to listen to the hearing outside of the courtroom.

The Coronavirus also played a role in delaying the start of the jail term. Mins was ordered to report to the Dawson County Jail on June 19, 2020.