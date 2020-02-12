Former Gothenburg Shopko bldg acquired locally

The former Shopko Hometown building in Gothenburg has been acquired locally by business leaders Steve and Ligia Peterson. The transaction occurred on January 28, 2020 and was facilitated by the Gothenburg Improvement Company. The GIC is the economic development arm of the community. Steve Peterson says “plans are still up in the air” as to the future use. He says an opportunity came up to purchase it and they acted on it.

The Shopko Hometown store closed in May 2019 after the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.