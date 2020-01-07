class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431757 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77 | KRVN Radio

Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

BY Associated Press | January 7, 2020
Home News Regional News
Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

Gothenburg, Neb. — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.

Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.

Gacey was elected county attorney in 1990 and served until 2010. Friends say much of his focus over his career was on changing the way the county provided care for juveniles in the legal system.

Lynn Ayers is the executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, and she told the Lincoln Journal Star that Lacey’s passion was vital to the growth of the center.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments