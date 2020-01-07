Former Lancaster County prosecutor Gary Lacey dies at 77

Gothenburg, Neb. — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.

Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.

Gacey was elected county attorney in 1990 and served until 2010. Friends say much of his focus over his career was on changing the way the county provided care for juveniles in the legal system.

Lynn Ayers is the executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, and she told the Lincoln Journal Star that Lacey’s passion was vital to the growth of the center.