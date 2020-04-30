Former UNL priest under investigation for sexual misconduct

LINCOLN, Mo. – The Catholic Diocese of Nebraska says the former longtime pastor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus made occasional sexual advances to students and seminarians. The diocese announced Wednesday an investigation found that Monsignor Leonard Kalin, who died in 2008, also used alcohol and made frequent visits to casinos. The diocese began investigating Kalin’s conduct in April 2018 after allegations surfaced about the sexual advances. A private investigator conducted study, which focused on the culture Kalin promoted at the Newman Center on the Lincoln campus. Kalin led the Newman Center from 1970 to 1998.