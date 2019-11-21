Fortenberry Announces Veterans History Project Events in Nebraska

(Washington, D.C.) ––Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) offered the following information and statement on Veterans History Project events scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, in Nebraska’s first district:

Congressman Fortenberry invites Nebraska veterans to record their story of service to be preserved by the Library of Congress as a part of the archives of America.

The events will be held from:

10:00 a.m. –– 12:00 p.m. Richmont Terrace, 702 Fort Crook Rd. South, Bellevue, NE 68005

4:00 p.m. -– 6:00 p.m. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, 5401 South St. Lincoln, NE 68506.

“This initiative is part of the Veterans History Project, a special program of the Library of Congress, to ensure that the memory of our veterans’ service never fades,” Fortenberry added. “Volunteers from the community and the Nebraska National Guard will be on hand to assist veterans in telling their stories. We also will be joined by a special guest from Normandy, France, who will give us an overview of the ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of D-Day,” Fortenberry said.

“Whether they saw battle, whether they cooked, cleaned, ran a computer system, or served our country in another way, every moment of a veteran’s service is important and meaningful to us all. It is why we are so committed to preserving their stories for their families, friends, and our grateful nation,” Fortenberry said.

If you would like to participate in this Veterans History Project initiative or know a veteran who would like to participate, please call Congressman Fortenberry’s Lincoln office at 402-438-1598. You can find more information about the Veterans History Project at http://www.loc.gov/vets/

