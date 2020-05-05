Forty New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday Morning in the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 40 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning, bringing the community total to 434.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.

The Mayor and LLCHD will hold a briefing at 3:30 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, May 5.

The briefing will be aired live on LNKTV, the City government access channel. The briefing may be viewed on Allo channels 2 and 3, Spectrum channels 1300 and 1301, and Kinetic channels 1005 and 1010. The briefing will also be streamed at LNKTVcity.lincoln.ne.gov and available at YouTube.com/LNKTVcity and Facebook.com/LNKTVcity.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.

Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.