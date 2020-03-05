class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444986 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond | KRVN Radio

Foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

BY Bob Brogan | March 5, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Foul play suspected in death of woman found in pond

North Platte, Neb. — The investigation of a woman’s body found in a pond is now being approached as a homicide because foul play is suspected according to North Platte Police Department.

Officers discovered the body of a deceased female Tuesday morning in a small retention pond in the 3000 Block of East State Farm Rd.

The Lincoln County Dive Team pulled the body from the pond, and an autopsy was performed Wednesday.  A report is not expected
to be available until early next week.

Additional information may become available as the investigation progresses and the final autopsy report is received from the coroner’s office.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments