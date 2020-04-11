Four arrested after GPS track of stolen vehicle

APRIL 11, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — Four people were arrested Friday afternoon in a cooperative effort by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Friday, Nebraska State Patrol dispatchers received information about a stolen Subaru Legacy traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Overton. A Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, eventually turning southbound and entering Kearney County. The stolen vehicle was being tracked with onboard GPS technology.

A short time later, troopers located the vehicle, which had been abandoned, at 2240 W Road in Kearney County south of Gibbon. Troopers and deputies from both Kearney and Buffalo County began searching a heavy tree line in the area. All four suspects voluntarily surrendered and were taken into custody. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Benjamin Zamzes, 22, of Westminster, Colorado, and passengers Michael Zamzes, 23, of Broomfield, Colorado, Diana Wycoff, 54, of Denver, Colorado, and Brian Reedy, 44, of Denver, Colorado, were all arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Benjamin Zamzes was also arrested for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and driving with a revoked license.

All four suspects were transported to Kearney County Jail.