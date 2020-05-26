Four Arrested Following Pursuit, Search in Gibbon

MAY 26, 2020 (GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Nebraska State Troopers have arrested four people following a pursuit and search of the Gibbon area that ended Monday evening.

The Sunday evening pursuit, in which the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro reached a speed of 174 miles per hour while attempting to flee a traffic stop, had ended in Gibbon. A trooper had been able to deploy spike strips during the pursuit, which led to the Camaro becoming disabled near Gibbon High School. All three occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, Troopers received information that a suspect being sought in relation to the pursuit was attempting to leave the area in a Jeep Patriot. Troopers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was leaving Gibbon on Highway 30.

Inside the vehicle, troopers located the suspect, Tyler Liles, 22, of Creve Coeur, Illinois. The driver of the Jeep Patriot, Kyle Buss, 26, of Pekin, Illinois, had traveled to Gibbon in an attempt to transport Liles and the two others out of the area. Liles and Buss were both arrested.

Troopers then developed information that led to the location of the two other people who had been in the Camaro during the pursuit, Alexis Schurter, 19, of Hartsburg, Illinois, and Bradley Fulton, 20, of Pekin, Illinois. Troopers arrested Schurter and Fulton without further incident in Gibbon.

Liles was arrested for willful reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of money during a drug violation, accessory to a felony, and possession of multiple licenses.

Fulton and Schurter were both arrested for obstructing a peace officer, possession of money during a drug violation, and accessory to a felony. Buss was arrested for aiding consummation of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of money during a drug violation. All four were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.