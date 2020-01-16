Four arrested Tuesday night in I-80 traffic stops

JANUARY 16, 2020 (NORTH PLATTE, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested four people and seized marijuana, THC products, and fraudulent credit cards during three traffic stops on Interstate 80 Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Honda sedan fail to signal a turn while exiting I-80 at Kearney. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected clandestine activity and performed a search of the vehicle, revealing 15 pounds of marijuana and approximately $1,500.

The driver, Peter Blizzard, 43, of Redway, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a felony drug violation. Blizzard was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu speeding near Lexington at mile marker 242. During the traffic stop, a K9 from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle revealed 53 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of THC wax, and 300 THC vape cartridges.

The driver, Nathan Wessels, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, another trooper noticed a Range Rover speeding on I-80 at mile marker 305, near Alda. During the traffic stop, the trooper because suspicious of criminal activity. Troopers searched the vehicle and found multiple fraudulent credit cards, a forgery device, and marijuana.

The driver, Elliot Wills II, 27, of Chicago, Illinois, and passenger, Ahnaya Mosley, 21, of Santa Clarita, California, was arrested for criminal possession of a financial transaction device, possession of blank financial transaction devices, possession of a forgery device, unlawful manufacture of a financial transaction device, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. Both were lodged in Hall County Jail.