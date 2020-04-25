Four Corners COVID-19 Cases Increase by One

Four Corners Health Department is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in a young person (a minor). The individual is a male residing in York County, and is isolating at home. Close contacts of the case have been notified and are in quarantine.

Upon investigation, it has been determined that there has been a low-risk exposure to this person for those people who may have been in Grand Central Foods on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 4-6:45 pm. This is considered a LOW-RISK exposure because the individual wore a mask during their time at Grand Central, and the team at the store was actively disinfecting surfaces as part of their infection control protocols. In fact, management at Grand Central requires staff with customer contact to wear a mask and promotes the use of masks by customers in the store.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Some have experienced a sore throat, a loss of taste and/or smell, headache and extreme tiredness. If you are experiencing these symptoms, call your medical provider to see if you may need to be tested.

The latest case brings the total COVID-19 cases to 22 in the Four Corners District. York County has 10 positives, Seward County 6, Polk County 5 and Butler County remains at 1.