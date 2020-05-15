Four Corners COVID-19 Friday Update

May 15, 2020—The past two day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 13 in the Four Corners District:

Butler County has 7 new cases for a total of 30. Of the 30, there are 7 recovered individuals.

Seward County has 4 new cases for a total of 23. Of the 23, there are 9 recovered individuals.

York County has 2 new cases for a total of 28. Of the 28, there are 12 recovered individuals.

Polk County has no new cases and remains at 9. All prior cases and are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 90.

The NE National Guard will be coming to the Four Corners District on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 tests. We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you

think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)

have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

work in a high-risk profession.

If you would like to be tested in David City, NE on Tuesday, May 19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.