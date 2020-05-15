Four Corners COVID-19 Friday Update

May 15, 2020—The past two day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 13 in the Four Corners District:
- Butler County has 7 new cases for a total of 30. Of the 30, there are 7 recovered individuals.
- Seward County has 4 new cases for a total of 23. Of the 23, there are 9 recovered individuals.
- York County has 2 new cases for a total of 28. Of the 28, there are 12 recovered individuals.
- Polk County has no new cases and remains at 9. All prior cases and are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 90.
The NE National Guard will be coming to the Four Corners District on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 tests. We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you
- think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)
- have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
- work in a high-risk profession.
If you would like to be tested in David City, NE on Tuesday, May 19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.