Four Corners COVID-19 Monday Update | KRVN Radio

Four Corners COVID-19 Monday Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020—The number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend (including Monday) has risen by 6 in the Four Corners District; recovered cases have increased to 49:

  • Butler County has 3 new cases for a total of 33.  Of the 33, there are 14 recovered individuals.
  • Seward County has 2 new cases for a total of 25.  Of the 25, there are 13 recovered individuals.
  • York County has 1 new case for a total of 29.  Of the 29, there are 13 recovered individuals.
  • Polk County has no new cases and remains at 9.  All prior cases are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 96.

The NE National Guard will be coming to the Four Corners District on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 tests.  We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you

  • think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)
  • have been exposed to someone with COVID-19
  • work in a high-risk profession.

If you would like to be tested in David City, NE on Tuesday, May 19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov without delay.

