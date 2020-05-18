Four Corners COVID-19 Monday Update

May 18, 2020—The number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend (including Monday) has risen by 6 in the Four Corners District; recovered cases have increased to 49:

Butler County has 3 new cases for a total of 33. Of the 33, there are 14 recovered individuals.

Seward County has 2 new cases for a total of 25. Of the 25, there are 13 recovered individuals.

York County has 1 new case for a total of 29. Of the 29, there are 13 recovered individuals.

Polk County has no new cases and remains at 9. All prior cases are recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 96.

The NE National Guard will be coming to the Four Corners District on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 to provide free COVID-19 tests. We encourage you to contact Four Corners about being tested if you

think you may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell)

have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

work in a high-risk profession.

If you would like to be tested in David City, NE on Tuesday, May 19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov without delay.