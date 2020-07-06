Four Corners COVID-19 Update

July 6, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 4 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has three new cases for a total of 44 cases, and 30 have recovered.

Polk County has one new case for 12 cases total, and 11 have recovered.

York County remains at 45 cases, and 39 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 153, and 129 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.