Four Corners COVID-19 Update

July 8, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 7 in the Four Corners District:

Seward County has 5 new cases for a total of 49 cases, and 32 have recovered.

York County has 3 new cases for a total of 48 cases, and 39 have recovered.

Polk County has 12 cases total, and 11 have recovered.

Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 161, and 131 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.