Four Corners COVID-19 Update

July 8, 2020—The past 2-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 7 in the Four Corners District:
- Seward County has 5 new cases for a total of 49 cases, and 32 have recovered.
- York County has 3 new cases for a total of 48 cases, and 39 have recovered.
- Polk County has 12 cases total, and 11 have recovered.
- Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 161, and 131 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.