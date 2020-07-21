class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474330 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Four Corners COVID-19 Update

BY Four Corners Health Department | July 21, 2020
July 20, 2020—The past 3-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by 5 in the Four Corners District:

  • Seward County has 2 new cases for a total of 61 cases, and 51 have recovered.
  • York County has 1 new case for a total of 59 cases, and 51 have recovered.
  • Butler County has 1 new case for a total of 55, and 50 have recovered.
  • Polk County has 1 new case for 13 cases total, and 12 have recovered.

The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 188, and 164 of those have recovered.

For questions or more information about COVID-19, please call Four Corners at 402-362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.

